Police launch investigation into hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore

November 13, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched an investigation after an unknown person claimed that bombs would explode at multiple locations in Coimbatore on Deepavali day, Sunday.

The police said that the threat was received through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal of the Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday night. The person posted the threat as an online petition through the portal.

The threat was issued in the name of Esakki Muthu from Sivaji Nagar at Sengamalanchiyapuram in Virudhunagar district. The threat, which also had a slogan against the Prime Minister, claimed that the BJP office in Coimbatore was among the targets.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that someone issued the threat in the name of Muthu, by misusing the latter’s name and mobile numbers. The police were in the efforts to identify the internet protocol (IP) address of the device used for issuing the hoax threat.

After receiving the threat, the police stepped up the security and surveillance in Coimbatore from Saturday night. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the city police conducted checks at the BJP office on V.K.K. Menon Road and other targets mentioned in the threat. The police also checked vehicles at several locations and searched lodges.

Coimbatore / crime

