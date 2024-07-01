The Coimbatore District Police have launched an investigation into the incident where slogans against the country and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) appeared on the safety walls along the Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road on Monday.

The police said the graffiti were spotted on the safety walls near the first hairpin bend of the ghat section, which passes through Nilgiris eastern slope reserve forest areas.

Officials from the Mettupalayam police station visited the place and collected statements of various persons to trace the persons who did the graffiti.

Mettupalayam Inspector N. Manikandan said the police were yet to register a case with regard to the incident as of Monday evening. “We are investigating the matter,’ he said.