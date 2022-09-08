Police invoke provisions of Goondas Act against siblings in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 08, 2022 18:16 IST

The City Police invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against two brothers who were arrested in connection with an attempt to murder case on Wednesday.

According to the police, K. Ajithkumar (26) and his brother Vijayakumar (24) of Bharati Nagar, near Alagapuram, allegedly attacked Baskar of the same locality with a wooden log on August 6 due to previous enmity.

The Alagapuram police registered a case, arrested the siblings, and remanded them in prison.

There are two robbery cases registered against Vijayakumar in Alagapuram police station in 2021 and two theft cases registered against Ajithkumar in Edappadi and Steel Plant police stations in 2020. Vijayakumar was already detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act in 2020.

Considering their regular involvement in criminal activities, Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the duo.

Acting on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order on Wednesday, and a copy of the order was served to the accused persons at the Salem Central Prison, where they are currently lodged.

