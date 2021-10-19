Police introduce ‘Pink Brigade’ in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

19 October 2021 23:54 IST

In an effort to monitor and prevent crimes against women, Tiruppur City Police have launched an all-women patrol team named ‘Pink Brigade’ dedicated to act on complaints concerning the safety of women.

City Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha flagged off the ‘Pink Brigade’ at the Commissioner’s Office on Monday in the presence of Deputy Commissioners of Police S. Aravind (Law and Order) and P. Ravi (Crime and Traffic), a release said.

All the women police personnel of the team were provided with two-wheelers for patrolling.

A total of 10 women police personnel, comprising eight women head constables/subordinates (one from each of the eight police stations in the city police) and two women Sub-Inspectors, will be present in the Pink Brigade.

The team will patrol the city with a focus on educational institutions, workplaces and public places to crack down on any crimes against women and girls such as eve-teasing and harassment. The team will be on patrol duty between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Apart from patrolling, the Pink Brigade will also conduct awareness events for teenage girls and working women, according to the release. The Tiruppur City Police had also introduced a dedicated helpline for the ‘Pink Brigade’ – 94981 81209 – that was linked with the control room to receive complaints from the public, Ms. Vanitha said.