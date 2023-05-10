ADVERTISEMENT

Police introduce changes in traffic pattern via East Periasamy Road in Coimbatore city

May 10, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to reduce congestion at Chinthamani junction on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore, the city police have introduced changes in traffic pattern from the junction to places, including D.B. Road via East Periasamy Road.

As per the new arrangement, vehicles from Chinthamani junction to places such as D.B. Road, Vadavalli, Maruthamalai, Thondamuthur and Thadagam will not be allowed to use East Periasamy Road. Instead, those vehicles should pass via East Bashyakarlu Road.

However, there is no restriction for vehicles from East Periasamy Road to enter Mettupalayam Road via Chinthamani junction.

