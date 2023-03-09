Police inspector, woman charred to death in explosion in house near Pollachi

March 09, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 41-year-old police inspector and a 37-year-old woman were charred to death in a suspected LPG cylinder explosion in the former’s residence near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The police said inspector P. Sabarinath, who was attached to Ayanavaram station (Crime), and Shanthi, who had been staying on the ground floor of the two-storeyed house of the former as a tenant, died in the explosion.

According to the police, Sabarinath, whose wife died two years ago, had come to his house at Nallur near Pollachi four days ago. The inspector’s mother had gone to his sister’s residence at Udumalpet.

The police said the explosion took place around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. The tenant had reportedly gone to the first floor to meet Sabarinath after her son went to school.

After being informed by neighbours, fire and rescue services reached the spot and put out the fire. They found the inspector and the woman charred to dead inside the house.

Preliminary Investigations by the police and the fire and rescue services found out that the regulator of an LPG cylinder in the kitchen was not intact. Also, compressor of a refrigerator was found exploded. The police and the fire brigades suspect that an explosion caused by leakage of gas from the cylinder caused the compressor to explode.

The deadbodies were shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem.

According to the police, Sabarinath, who is survived by his son, joined the force in 2008. He served in different parts of Chennai.