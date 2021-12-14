Coimbatore

Police Inspector injured

An Inspector of Police attached to the Coimbatore City Police was injured in an alleged attack by an accused in Rathinapuri on Monday.

The police said G. Suriya alias Suriyaprakash (21) was being inquired by Inspector (Law and Order) of Rathinapuri police station Ramesh Kumar and two other police personnel regarding alleged sale of ganja in Sivananda Colony. Suddenly, the youth pushed the Inspector to the ground and fled from the spot, the police said. Mr. Ramesh Kumar was diagnosed with fracture on his left arm and left leg and was admitted to a private hospital.

The Rathinapuri police arrested Surya and he was remanded in judicial custody.


