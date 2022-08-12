Police inaugurate ‘Street Library’ at Amman Kulam in Coimbatore

The city police opened a 'Street Library' for children at Amman Kulam in the city on Friday.

Inaugurating the library, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan termed the initiative to be for a "crime-free generation". Mr. Balakrishnan said the primary objective was to keep children away from drugs and criminal activities. Children, especially from deprived families, did not get ample exposure to good books. They could spend time constructively at the library that had nearly 200 books — moral stories, comics, biographies and non-fiction.

He said the department had identified 100 spots across the district to set up such libraries. “The Street Library at Amman Kulam is at a police outpost. But in other areas, it will be set up separately and a person will be appointed to manage each library,” the Commissioner said. The library was set up using the Corporate Social Responsibility fund, he added.