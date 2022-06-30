Police in Coimbatore urge taxi, autorickshaw drivers to follow rules

The City Police on Wednesday organised a meeting for taxi and autorickshaw drivers as part of efforts being taken to make the city free from accidents. The police told the drivers on the need to strictly follow rules and regulations mentioned in the Motor Vehicles Act.

The meeting organised by N. Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), was attended by nearly 200 drivers from the city who operate autorickshaws, taxis and mini vans.

“The police explained to them road rules and the impact of violating them. For example, if the police impose a fine of ₹1,000 on a driver for a violation, the person will lose the entire day’s earnings or even beyond. Also, violations like negligent driving or overspeeding pose a threat to the life of the rider, passenger and other motorists/pedestrians. Overall, we have stressed to them the need to follow traffic rules to make the city free from accidents,” he said.

According to the police, the personnel who do vehicle checks at times show leniency to taxi and autorickshaw drivers by warning them as the fine amount may even exceed their earnings for the day. Drivers have been instructed not to take advantage of such leniency.

The police have also welcomed suggestions from cab and autorickshaw drivers to improve the traffic condition in the city. Mr. Mathivanan said that the police will also support the drivers for the career guidance of their children.