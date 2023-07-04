Police implement one-side parking at five busy commercial areas in Coimbatore

July 04, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have implemented one-side parking at five busy commercial areas in Coimbatore city to reduce traffic congestion.

The traffic police said that the one-side parking system has been introduced on Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, Karuppagounder Street, Big Bazaar Street and Vysial Street from July 1.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan patrolled the places on Monday to check the implementation of the parking system. As per the new arrangement, vehicles will be allowed to park in front of shops on these stretches on one side alone. The parking side will be changed every month.

The police have instructed shop owners to regulate parking of vehicles by customers so that it does not obstruct the traffic. The police have also installed ‘no parking’ boards at several other stretches linking these five places.

