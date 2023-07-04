HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police implement one-side parking at five busy commercial areas in Coimbatore

The traffic police said that the one-side parking system has been introduced on Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, Karuppagounder Street, Big Bazaar Street and Vysial Street from July 1

July 04, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The busy Oppanakara Street is one of the five stretches in Coimbatore where the police have enforced one-side parking from July 1.

The busy Oppanakara Street is one of the five stretches in Coimbatore where the police have enforced one-side parking from July 1. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The police have implemented one-side parking at five busy commercial areas in Coimbatore city to reduce traffic congestion.

The traffic police said that the one-side parking system has been introduced on Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, Karuppagounder Street, Big Bazaar Street and Vysial Street from July 1.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan patrolled the places on Monday to check the implementation of the parking system. As per the new arrangement, vehicles will be allowed to park in front of shops on these stretches on one side alone. The parking side will be changed every month.

The police have instructed shop owners to regulate parking of vehicles by customers so that it does not obstruct the traffic. The police have also installed ‘no parking’ boards at several other stretches linking these five places. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / traffic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.