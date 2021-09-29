Coimbatore

Police honour woman for handing over smart phone she found on road

Sub-Inspector J. Saravanan felicitating Kannammal on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The K.G. Chavadi police on Monday honoured a 60-year-old woman for handing them over a smartphone that she found lying on the road.

Kannammal, a daily wage labourer, handed over the phone belonging to Karuppusamy who misplaced it near a bakery on Palakkad Main Road on Sunday. The phone was worth ₹20,000.

Mr. Karuppusamy was asked to come to the police station on Monday with the relevant documents, where Ms. Kannammal handed over the phone to him in person. Sub-Inspector J. Saravanan felicitated her with a shawl and commended her, the police said.

“She was not even aware of the smartphone’s price,” Mr. Saravanan said on Tuesday.


