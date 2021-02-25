Coimbatore

Police honour man for returning gold jewellery, cash

A laundry worker was honoured by the police after he returned a bag containing 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2 lakh to the owners of the valuables.

According to police, Ramesh on Tuesday while passing through Selanaikenpatti junction noticed an unattended bag lying on the road. Finding gold jewellery and cash inside it, Ramesh took it to the Anadhanapatti police station to be returned to its original owners. On inquiry, police identified the owners as G. Sukumar and Bhagiyam, an elderly couple, The bag was handed over to them. According to police, the couple lost the bag while driving through Selanaikenpatti junction.

Appreciating Ramesh’s honesty, Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar honoured Ramesh with a shawl and gifts.

