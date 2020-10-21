Police help rush harvested kidney for transplantation

A medical team with the harvested organ at a private hospital in Erode on Tuesday.

Erode

21 October 2020 00:12 IST

The organ was transported from Madurai to Erode

A private hospital in the district, in coordination with the Police Department, facilitated speedy transport of a kidney harvested from a brain-dead man in Madurai and transplanted it in a woman here on Tuesday.

Jegadamani (45) of Karur district was suffering from renal failure for the last two years and was undergoing dialysis at Abirami Kidney Care Hospital at Karur. She had registered with the Tamil Nadu Organ Sharing Registry and was waiting for a donor. After Karuppiah of Madurai was declared brain dead at a private hospital, Jegadamani was informed of the organ availability.

She was soon shifted to Abirami Kidney Care Hospital at Erode. The hospital administration sought the help of police to ensure speedy transport of the organ. On Tuesday, the ambulance with the harvested organ started at 10 a.m. from Madurai and reached the hospital here at 1.20 p.m., covering a distance of 196 km. A team of doctors successfully transplanted the organ.

T. Saravanan, Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, told media persons that the patient had registered for the organ in 2018. “With the help of traffic police, the organ was transported and transplanted successfully in the patient,” he added.

Sources in the traffic police said that it would normally take over four hours to travel from Madurai to Erode. However, arrangements were made to help the ambulance reach Erode in three hours and 20 minutes.