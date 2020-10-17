Police help man cremate wife

SALEM

17 October 2020 22:32 IST

The Salem district police stepped in to help a man cremate his wife on Saturday.

According to the police, Pazhani from Nengavelli married Manimekalai (25) from his extended family around four years ago. As their families were against the marriage, they moved to Coimbatore. Recently, the couple returned to Salem. The police said Manimekalai was diabetic and she died on Friday. As there was no support from the families, Pazhani found it difficult to cremate Manimekalai. On information, the Nengavelli police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for autopsy. The cremation was held on Saturday.

