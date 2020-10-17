Coimbatore

Police help man cremate wife

The Salem district police stepped in to help a man cremate his wife on Saturday.

According to the police, Pazhani from Nengavelli married Manimekalai (25) from his extended family around four years ago. As their families were against the marriage, they moved to Coimbatore. Recently, the couple returned to Salem. The police said Manimekalai was diabetic and she died on Friday. As there was no support from the families, Pazhani found it difficult to cremate Manimekalai. On information, the Nengavelli police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to Salem Government Hospital for autopsy. The cremation was held on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 10:33:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-help-man-cremate-wife/article32883029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY