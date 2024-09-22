The Coimbatore District Police and the Health Department have launched investigations after a 21-year-old man died, allegedly after being treated by an unregistered medical practitioner, on Saturday.

The police said that K. Prabhu, 21, a driver from Senjeri village, visited a clinic in his locality on Saturday afternoon, following complaints of stomach pain.

Victor Jeevarathinam, 30, who completed his MBBS in Georgia, checked the youth and administered medicines. According to the police, Prabhu collapsed at his home, an hour after returning from the clinic, and died.

Prabhu’s body was shifted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital for post-mortem. The Sultanpet police registered a case under section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Health Department officials said that though Jeevarathinam completed his MBBS in Georgia in 2022, he did not clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) mandated by the Medical Council of India and lacked approval from the Tamil Nadu Medical Council for practising.

Joint Director of the Health Services N.N. Rajasekaran inspected the clinic, which is attached to a pharmacy run by Jeevarathinam’s father, and conducted an inquiry.

Investigations by the police and Health officials found out that a doctor, namely Shan Jeevanesan from Kotagiri, used to practise at the clinic. Jeevarathinam took over the clinic when Dr. Jeevanesan vacated the place a few months ago. Jeevarathinam also allegedly used the letterhead of Dr. Jeevanesan to prescribe medicines, said officials.