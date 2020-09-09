Police head constable succumbs to COVID-19

Tiruppur

09 September 2020 22:46 IST

A head constable attached to Anupparpalayam Police Station in Tiruppur died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

D. Arulkumar, 53, died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at around 8.20 p.m on Tuesday. Police sources said on Wednesday that he is the second death among the Tiruppur City Police personnel due to COVID-19 after an Armed Reserve constable named Vasu died in Madurai on August 4.

Advertising

Advertising

Arulkumar tested positive for COVID-19 on September 4 at a private hospital in Coimbatore and was subsequently referred to CMCH for treatment. He is survived by his wife and two children, according to the sources.