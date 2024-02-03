GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police head constable in Coimbatore arrested for chain snatching  

Police said the 41-year-old had snatched the gold chains of two women; he was identified through surveillance camera footage, and the chains were recovered from his home

February 03, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police was arrested on Friday, February 2, 2024, on charges of snatching gold chains from three women.

Police said R. Sabarigiri (41), a 2003 batch policeman and a resident of Makkinampatti near Pollachi, had been working as a head constable with the Chettipalayam police station. He landed in the custody of a special team of the Pollachi East police station, which was investigating two incidents of chain snatching reported on January 27.

According to the police, Sabarigiri snatched gold chains, weighing six sovereigns in all, from two women. He also attempted to snatch the chain of a woman in Makkinampatti near Pollachi.

While the motorcycle he used did not have registration number, the police confirmed his identity from visuals from a surveillance camera at a Tasmac bar, where he had removed his helmet to have a drink. The police then traced him to his residence in Makkinampatti on Friday, and recovered the gold chains from him.

Police sources said Sabarigiri had previously worked as a head constable at the Pollachi East police station from where he was transferred to the Mettupalayam police station last year and then to the Chettipalayam police station.

