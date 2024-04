April 22, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

A police head constable at Panamarathupatti police station collapsed and died on Monday. Haridas (59), a resident of Kannankurichi, had arrived at the station for night duty late on Sunday. He fainted in the station during the wee hours of Monday, and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital, where he died a few minutes later. Haridas is survived by his wife, Malani, and a son, Sabari Rajan.