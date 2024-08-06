Police head constable arrested under POCSO Act in Coimbatore

A police head constable attached to the Kovilpalayam police station in the district was arrested on Monday on charges of molesting a minor girl.

Ravikumar, 42, had allegedly molested a Class VIII girl, after taking her photograph along with a friend, a Class X student who was said to have helped her learn cycling a few days back.

Ravikumar, police sources said, had threatened to inform the girl’s parents about her friendship with the boy, before molesting her, and snatched her mobile phone. The next day, he had called up the girl over phone and demanded money for not revealing her friendship to her parents.

The girl had narrated the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint. The station police registered a case against the cop under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Ravikumar was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday and lodged in the Coimbatore central prison.