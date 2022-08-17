Police hand over recovered mobile phones to owners in Tiruppur city
The Tiruppur city police, on Wednesday, handed over 104 mobile phones that were either stolen or lost in the past four months in the city.
The Cyber Crime wing of the city police formed a special team to recover the mobile phones that were reported stolen or lost, since April 2022. The team used modern technologies to track down the offenders.
On Wednesday, City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran handed over 104 recovered mobile phones worth ₹ 16 lakh to the rightful owners at the Police Commissioner’s office.
The Department is tracking 40 more stolen mobiles, said a police official. Mr. Prabakaran also presented certificate of appreciation to the police personnel from the cyber crime team.
