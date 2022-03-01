Police hand over recovered mobile phones to owners in Erode

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan handing over a recovered mobile phone to the owner at the District Police Office in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 77 mobile phones worth ₹9.99 lakh that were either missing or stolen this year were recovered by the district police and handed over to the respective owners here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 77 mobile phones this year and handed them over to the rightful owners.