‘Police hand in glove with ruling party in sexual assault case’

When the sexual assault case came out in the open and since the police registered a case in early 2019, there was very little progress. The police were hand-in glove with the ruling party so much so that by revealing the name of a survivor, they dissuaded other women from coming forward to lodge compliant, DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi alleged.

Leading an agitation in Pollachi on Sunday, she said that it was only after the DMK president M K Stalin raised the issue that the State government ordered for a CBI inquiry.

Given the AIADMK government’s poor track record in protecting women and ensuring justice for the affected, it was surprising that a Minister had compared Chief inister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Abraham Lincoln. How could Mr. Palaniswami, who had pledged the State's interests with the Centre to remain in power, be compared to the American leader who fought to abolish slavery, she asked.

Ms. Kanimozhi also said that while driving to Pollachi to lead the protest, the police, at the behest of ruling party, tried to stop DMK cadre and her from reaching the protest venue. The police allowed them to proceed only after Mr. Stalin threatened to make widespread the protest demanding justice for the affected women.

Leaders and cadre from the DMK alliance – the CPI, CPI(M), KNMDK and a few others – took part in protest.