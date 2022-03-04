Police granted custody of alleged Maoist in the Nilgiris
The district sessions court granted the Nilgiris district police three days custody of alleged Maoist Savitri on Friday.
Savitri, along with a few others, are accused of entering Nedugal combai village in the Nilgiris in August 2016 to recruit adivasi villagers to their cause. Two persons, identified as Danish alias Krishnan and Shobha, have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Savitri was named as another accused in the case after her arrest by the National Investigation Agency along the Kerala – Karnataka border late last year.
C. Sanjai Baba, District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhagamandalam, granted police three days custody of Savitri for inquiry.
