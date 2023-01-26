Police give three days’ time to remove encroachments on Coimbatore city roads

January 26, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have given three days’ time to vendors and shopkeepers in Coimbatore city to clear motorable spaces and pedestrian walkways encroached upon by them. They have warned of taking action against those who continue to occupy road spaces, causing disruption to traffic movement.

The City Police issued the direction late on Wednesday as part of various measures being taken to improve the traffic flow. Already, roundabouts have been introduced at places such as Brookebond Road – Kikani School junction, Thadagam Road – Lawley Road junction and Chinthamani junction on Mettupalayam Road on a trial basis.

According to the police, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan had tasked personnel from the Traffic and Law and Order wings to identify places that witness traffic snarls frequently.

During the inspection, the police team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N. Mathivanan found out that encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors, who run tea stalls, chaat corners and juice stalls on the sides of narrow roads were the main reason for traffic snarls. Illegal parking of vehicles by customers worsened the situation further. Due to encroachments on pathways, pedestrians are forced to walk on busy roads, the police said.

A release from the City Police said that several directions have already been issued by the authorities to remove encroachments on public roads. Hence, vendors and shopkeepers have been advised to clear the places encroached upon by them in three days from Wednesday.

Welcoming the move, District Road Safety Committee member K. Kathirmathiyon said that the shopkeepers and vendors should cooperate with the police, who are trying to improve the traffic condition with available resources and remedies. Places namely Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Ram Nagar, Oppanakara Street, Town Hall, Raja Street and Rangai Gowder Street are severely affected by such encroachments, he said.