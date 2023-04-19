Police give instructions to operators of trucks, tankers in Coimbatore

April 19, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The City Police have instructed operators of trucks transporting M-sand, blue metal jelly and gravel to cover the vehicles using tarpaulin for the safety of other motorists. The police have also instructed operators of trucks and tankers supplying water not to carry minerals or water beyond the capacity of the vehicles.

According to the police, the meeting was convened after the police found several trucks carrying M-sand and blue metal jelly without covering these materials using tarpaulin. Due to this, M-sand and metal jelly fall onto the road and cause inconvenience to other motorists, commuters and pedestrians. They also lead to accidents.

A. Sitrarasu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, convened a meeting with operators and supervisors of trucks, mini trucks and water tankers, on Tuesday and gave instructions to them.

They were asked to avoid overloading, overspeeding, negligent driving, violation of one way rule and driving under the influence of alcohol. They were also told to maintain number plates, hazard lights and parking lights of trucks and tankers adhering to the Motor Vehicles Rules.