The Coimbatore City Police have made various arrangements and issued instructions to the public to avoid traffic snarls at busy shopping areas and facilitate safe shopping ahead of Deepavali.

For surveillance, the police have erected temporary watchtowers at Town Hall, Oppanakara Street, Raja Street junction, Prakasam bus stop, Dr. Nanjappa Road and Cross Cut Road.

In a move to prevent crimes such as snatching and pickpocketing, jewellery showrooms, textile showrooms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments should ensure that adequate numbers of surveillance cameras are functional.

People who visit retail outlets at Town Hall, Bazaar Street and Oppanakara Street for shopping have been advised to use parking yards in the areas to avoid traffic congestion. The temporary parking yard of the Coimbatore Corporation opposite Ukkadam police station (free), Corporation parking area at Solakkadaimukku on Raja Street (paid), Corporation parking facility near the clock tower at Town Hall (paid), Royal Theatre parking space at Big Bazaar Street, Raja Theatre parking space (paid) and Pothys parking space (paid) on NH Road can be used.

The public, who visit Cross Cut Road for shopping, have been advised to use the parking ground of the Coimbatore Central Prison (free), Martin Ground opposite SR Jewellery on Cross Cut Road (free), Corporation school ground at north Coimbatore (free), Lakshmi Complex parking space (paid) and Corporation parking yard on Cross Cut Road (paid).

As per the traffic diversions, which will be effective from October 26, heavy and light motor vehicles that pass via Oppanakara Street to Gandhipuram, Avinashi Road and Trichy Road should pass through Ukkadam – Sungam bypass and Classic Tower junction to proceed further. Such vehicles plying from Ukkadam to Mettupalayam Road should pass via Ukkadam - Perur bypass, Selvapuram roundabout, Selvapuram Higher Secondary School junction, Chetti Street junction and Sullivan Street to reach Gandhipuram and proceed further.

Vehicles that ply via Cross Cut Road to Coimbatore north, R.S. Puram and Saibaba Colony should use alternative routes via 100 Feet Road. Parking of vehicles will not be permitted on Cross Cut Road and Dr. Nanjappa Road.