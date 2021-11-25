Police get two days custody of teacher held for sexual assault

Coimbatore

25 November 2021 23:59 IST

The police on Thursday were granted two days custody of the teacher of a private school who was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a Class XII student.

The accused, Mithun Chakravarthy, was produced before the Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

Sessions Judge G. Kulasekaran heard the custody application submitted by the inspector of the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, and allowed two days police custody of the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Chakravarthy was arrested on November 12 for offences under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, a day after the 17-year-old girl ended her life.

He is accused of having sexually assaulted the girl on the premises of the school. The investigating team has collected various details, including call data records of the accused for the interrogation.

The school’s principal Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson was named the second accused in the case for her alleged failure in reporting the incident to the police. The court granted her conditional bail on Wednesday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)