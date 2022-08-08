Police get two-day custody of IS-linked youth

August 08, 2022 20:51 IST

A court here on Monday granted the police two-day custody of a 29-year-old man who was suspected to have ties with Islamic State (IS) and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on July 27.

The police sought custody of Asif Muzabdin for five days to probe his affiliation with IS. Since the Principal District Judge was on leave, he was produced before R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, who granted the police two-day custody of him and asked them to produce him in court on Wednesday. He was later taken to an undisclosed location by a team led by Erode Town DSP Anandakumar.

Earlier, Muzabdin was transported from Coimbatore Central Prison to the court amid tight security. Based on a tip-off, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) team and the district police raided his house in the city on July 26, and found him in possession of materials related to the banned terror outfit. The Erode North police registered a case against him, arrested him and lodged him in prison.