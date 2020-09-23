Police get 3 days’ custody of murder case accused

Coimbatore

23 September 2020 23:32 IST

The second judicial magistrate court here on Wednesday granted three days’ police custody of Arumugam, an accused in the murder of a Hindu Munnani supporter at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore on September 13.

While the police had arrested six persons in connection with the murder of C. Biju, a day after the incident, Arumugam remained at large. He surrendered before a court in Sivakasi last week.

Following his surrender, the Kattoor police sought the custody of the accused.

According to police, Arumugam, an active member of Mukkulathor Pulipadai, a caste-based organisation, planned the murder while six others Raja, Karthik, Ilaiyaraja, Aravind, Vivek Prabhu and Praveen alias ‘Kili’ executed it.

The police had said that personal enmity was the reason behind the murder of Biju, a resident of Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Avarampalayam, who ran a soda shop and finance company at Ram Nagar.

Man detained under NSA released

A functionary of Hindu outfit Bharat Sena, who was detained by Coimbatore City Police under provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), was released from Coimbatore Central Prison on Wednesday.

M. Arun Krishnan, 21, who allegedly desecrated the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder and social activist Periyar E.V. Ramasamy at Sundarapuram here on July 17, was detained under NSA on July 28.

Bharat Sena workers, who welcomed Krishnan outside the prison, said that he was released after the provisions of the National Security Act invoked against him were quashed.