Police gear up for new COVID-19 restrictions in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

05 May 2021 16:29 IST

Around 600 police personnel will be deployed across Tiruppur city to check for violations and monitor compliance with the new rules

With restrictions coming into force from Thursday to curb the spread of COVID-19, Tiruppur City Police finalised arrangements on Wednesday to monitor compliance in the city.

Police sources said that around 600 police personnel would be deployed in the city police limits from Thursday. The personnel from the eight police stations under Tiruppur City Police would patrol the city using nine four-wheelers and 25 two-wheelers round-the-clock to check for violations from Thursday. Police pickets would also be deployed in 20 locations across Tiruppur to check adherence to the new restrictions by the public, the sources said.

Strict action will be taken against those shops that remain open after noon and against eateries and restaurants that allow people inside in violation of the new restrictions announced by the State government, according to the sources.

Cases booked

Since the night curfew came into force on the night of April 20, the Tiruppur City Police have registered 582 violation cases as of Wednesday under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. The cases were booked for unauthorised movement of private vehicles and opening of shops during the curfew, sources said.

From April 8 till Wednesday, the city police also booked 16,038 cases against individuals on charges of not wearing masks and 1,107 cases against shops and eateries on charges of violating personal distancing norms. The violators were fined as per provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, the police sources noted.