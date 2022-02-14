Police functioning like puppet of DMK govt., says former Minister Velumani

They registered false case against AIADMK functionary, he says

The police are functioning like a puppet of the DMK government and are foisting false cases against the AIADMK members in Coimbatore district, said former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani on Monday.

In a petition submitted to District Collector G.S. Sameeran and City Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar, he alleged that the DMK had arranged “rowdies from Chennai, Karur and other States across Coimbatore district” ahead of the urban local bodies election. They had been attacking AIADMK cadre and threatening the voters.

Mr. Velumani said that on Sunday, the police “registered a false case” against an AIADMK functionary Kalyanasundaram, who had lodged a complaint against alleged distribution of gifts and cash to voters at Ward No. 90 in Kuniamuthur. The police treated him and eight others “without any dignity” by making them sit on the floor at Ramanathapuram police station, the petition claimed.

Signed by five MLAs including Mr. Velumani (Thondamuthur), P.R.G. Arunkumar (Kavundampalayam), Amman K. Arjunan (Coimbatore North), A.K. Selvaraj (Mettupalayam) and K.R. Jayaram (Singanallur), the petition sought the intervention of the Collector and Commissioner of Police “to ensure the conduct of the local bodies election in a peaceful manner” in Coimbatore district.

Scores of AIADMK cadre had gathered at the Ramanathapuram police station on Monday and staged a demonstration condemning Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and the police.

Mr. Velumani arrived at the spot and held talks with the cadre.