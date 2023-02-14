ADVERTISEMENT

Police form eight special teams to crack murder case in Coimbatore

February 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Eight special police teams have been formed to crack the murder of Sathyapandi (31) of Madurai Arappalayam at Pappanaickenpalayam Karuppakkal Thottam here on February 12.

The deceased was working in a real estate firm in Vilankurichi. His body had cut injuries as well as gunshot wounds.

On Instructions from City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandeesh, the eight teams are on the job to nab the assailants.

The police suspect that the murder could be in revenge for the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Biju in 2020 at Gandhipuram. Sathyapandi was one of the accused held in connection with the murder.

The police suspect the hand of a person named Sanjay and are probing into a lease dispute pertaining to a cinema hall in North Coimbatore between the theatre owner and the person who had taken it on lease. Sathyapandi and Sanjay were believed to be supporting the persons involved.

