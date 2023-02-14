HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police form eight special teams to crack murder case in Coimbatore

February 14, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Eight special police teams have been formed to crack the murder of Sathyapandi (31) of Madurai Arappalayam at Pappanaickenpalayam Karuppakkal Thottam here on February 12.

The deceased was working in a real estate firm in Vilankurichi. His body had cut injuries as well as gunshot wounds.

On Instructions from City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandeesh, the eight teams are on the job to nab the assailants.

The police suspect that the murder could be in revenge for the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary Biju in 2020 at Gandhipuram. Sathyapandi was one of the accused held in connection with the murder.

The police suspect the hand of a person named Sanjay and are probing into a lease dispute pertaining to a cinema hall in North Coimbatore between the theatre owner and the person who had taken it on lease. Sathyapandi and Sanjay were believed to be supporting the persons involved.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.