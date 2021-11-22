Police foil self-immolation bid

Salem

22 November 2021 22:44 IST

Police personnel, who were deployed at the Salem collectorate, foiled an immolation bid by a family of four on Monday.

The family members were identified as Mariyayi, her mother Mariyammal and two children aged below 10 years.

In their petition, Mariyayi said that she lives with her family at Ulipuram near Gangavalli and owns 2.72 cents nearby.

She said that the owner of their adjacent land blocked the path. She also alleged that the owner passed casteist remark. The woman claimed inaction by the police into her complaint.

Mariyayi requested the district administration to take necessary action on the plaint.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.