Police foil self-immolation bid near Salem Collectorate

M. Sabari Salem
August 22, 2022 18:15 IST

Collector S. Karmegam distributing the battery operated tricycles to differently abled persons in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A self-immolation bid by siblings was foiled by the police near the Collectorate during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday.

The siblings from Omalur alleged that their relatives usurped their property. The police later took them to the Salem Town Police Station for investigation.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Karmegam received 465 petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹8.80 lakh for 16 differently abled beneficiaries, including artificial limbs to 10 beneficiaries at ₹2.65 lakh and battery operated vehicles to four beneficiaries at ₹4.20 lakh.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s  Suicide  Prevention  helpline 044-24640050.)

