Police foil self-immolation bid by family in front of Salem Collectorate

March 30, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - SALEM

A self-immolation bid by seven women against the arrest of a rowdy, who is a family member, in front of the Collectorate was foiled here on Thursday.

‘Kozhi’ Baskar, 54, of Annathanapatti was involved in various assault and robbery cases and was lodged at the Salem Central Prison. Three days ago, he was released on bail. However, he was arrested by the Annathanapatti police in a robbery case and was lodged in prison on Wednesday.

His wife, mother and five relatives gathered outside the Collectorate and doused themselves with kerosene. But, police personnel grabbed the kerosene can.

They staged a sit-in-protest and wanted him to be released from prison. Since they refused to leave, police personnel removed them forcefully in autorickshaws and took them to the Town Police Station. Later, they were left off with a warning.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)