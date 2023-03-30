ADVERTISEMENT

Police foil self-immolation bid by family in front of Salem Collectorate

March 30, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A self-immolation bid by seven women against the arrest of a rowdy, who is a family member, in front of the Collectorate was foiled here on Thursday.

‘Kozhi’ Baskar, 54, of Annathanapatti was involved in various assault and robbery cases and was lodged at the Salem Central Prison. Three days ago, he was released on bail. However, he was arrested by the Annathanapatti police in a robbery case and was lodged in prison on Wednesday.

His wife, mother and five relatives gathered outside the Collectorate and doused themselves with kerosene. But, police personnel grabbed the kerosene can.

They staged a sit-in-protest and wanted him to be released from prison. Since they refused to leave, police personnel removed them forcefully in autorickshaws and took them to the Town Police Station. Later, they were left off with a warning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US