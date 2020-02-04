Police foil auto rickshaw driver’s self-immolation bid

Police foiled a self-immolation attempt by an auto rickshaw driver at the District Collectorate here on Monday.

The driver, identified by the police as R. Vinoth (30) from Neelikonampalayam, drove his auto rickshaw into the Collectorate along with his two children around 12.30 p.m. After parking the vehicle, he doused himself in kerosene, which he had carried in a plastic bottle, and tried to set himself afire.

The man attempted to run away when the police approached him, but they caught him and poured water on him.

He was later taken to Race Course police station for investigation.

Police officials at the spot said that on Mondays, when grievances redress meetings were held at the Collectorate, the police would check the vehicles and the drivers before letting them into the premises. However, Vinoth hid the kerosene bottle in a compartment under the driver's seat, the police said. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel, who usually screen each petitioner, were also caught unawares in this case.

In a petition to District Collector K. Rajamani, Vinoth claimed that issues in the family and debts forced him to attempt self-immolation.