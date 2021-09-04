Police firing range inaugurated

SALEM

04 September 2021 23:29 IST

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda inaugurated a new police firing range near Reddiyur here. The firing range was functioning at Yercaud foothills and shifted to Perumal Karadu near Reddiyur. Over 60 police personnel including Superintendents of Police in the Salem range took part in the shooting competition. Winners were felicitated. Developers, volunteers and police personnel who worked for setting up the firing range were also felicitated.

