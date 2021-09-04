Coimbatore

Police firing range inaugurated

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda inaugurated a new police firing range near Reddiyur here. The firing range was functioning at Yercaud foothills and shifted to Perumal Karadu near Reddiyur. Over 60 police personnel including Superintendents of Police in the Salem range took part in the shooting competition. Winners were felicitated. Developers, volunteers and police personnel who worked for setting up the firing range were also felicitated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:30:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-firing-range-inaugurated/article36297334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY