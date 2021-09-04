City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda inaugurated a new police firing range near Reddiyur here. The firing range was functioning at Yercaud foothills and shifted to Perumal Karadu near Reddiyur. Over 60 police personnel including Superintendents of Police in the Salem range took part in the shooting competition. Winners were felicitated. Developers, volunteers and police personnel who worked for setting up the firing range were also felicitated.
Police firing range inaugurated
Staff Reporter
SALEM,
September 04, 2021 23:29 IST
Staff Reporter
SALEM,
September 04, 2021 23:29 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:30:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/police-firing-range-inaugurated/article36297334.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story