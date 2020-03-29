Police, fire brigades extend care for the needy

The police and the Fire and Rescue Services are distributing food to the needy, destitute and those stranded due to the lockdown in Coimbatore.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that five teams of two personnel each were formed and their only task was to identify needy persons and distribute food to them.

“We have mapped areas where people requiring food are located. They include daily wage workers, migrant workers, people who stay alone, students and even people who have run out of LPG. Around 1,500 packets of food are distributed in the morning, noon and evening,” he said.

The food delivery team collects food cooked at the community kitchens set up by the Revenue Department, Coimbatore Corporation, non-governmental organisations and also from private kitchens of companies who serve food under corporate social responsibility.

Similarly, the Coimbatore rural police were also ensuring supply of food in its limits.

Coimbatore range IG G. Karthikeyan said that each police station was collecting food from community kitchens from their sub-division and distribute them to the needy.

Personnel attached to the 11 fire stations in Coimbatore were also extending their support to the initiative and serving food to the destitute and those stranded due to the lockdown.

“Extra food is cooked at every station and given to the needy. Fire tenders are also used for spraying disinfectant solution in public places,” said S. Vijayasekar, Joint Director (Western Region), Fire and Rescue Services.