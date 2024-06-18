GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police file case over death of man in 2021

Published - June 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Following the directions of the Madras High Court, Erode Taluk Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC in a case concerning the death of a 55-year-old man in 2021.

Suganthi Dharshita of Press Colony in Coimbatore filed a case in court stating that her husband, C. Rajendran, was a tenant in a house owned by Gunasekaran of Marappan Street, K.K. Nagar in Erode. She claimed that Anandi, a housemaid, used to cook food and stay in the house. On 22 January 2021, at 9.15 a.m., Rajendran complained of chest pain and subsequently died. However, Gunasekaran, Anandi, and two others did not inform her of his death and took the body to Rajendran’s native place in Villupuram district for cremation.

She further alleged that they informed her of his death only after five days and claimed that they took away ₹1.90 lakh, a seven-and-a-half sovereign gold chain and ring, and a two-wheeler from the house. She asserted that it was a planned murder and demanded action against the accused. The court directed her to approach the Erode Court, which on 30 January 2024 directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR). Based on the court’s direction, a case was registered on Monday.

