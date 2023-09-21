Three persons booked for illegal liquor sale in Namakkal

September 21, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Namakkal district police have registered cases against three persons for selling liquor bottles illegally in Kollimalai.

Based on complaints that liquor bottles were sold in the open market, Collector S. Uma asked officials to initiate action and register a case against the violators. On September 15, 2023, the district manager of Tasmac along with Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) sleuths jointly inspected several sites in the hill areas and found three persons involved in selling liquor bottles illegally. The three were detained, and 25 bottles were seized from them.

Cases were registered against the three: P. Venkatachalam, 46, K. Selvaraj, 45, and P. Jeyakumar, 43, all from Ariyurnadu in the hill area, under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937.