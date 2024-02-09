Police excess alleged at Irular women’s protest for basic amenities in Shoolagiri

February 09, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, and Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam have accused Shoolagiri police of excess during a protest by Irulars of Oppepalayam village in Shoolagiri block here. Women were manhandled by the police, they alleged.

On Friday, the Left affiliated organisations led a protest by the Irular community of Oppepalayam village demanding house pattas, electricity, road, line tenements, and drinking water facility.

Shoolagiri Tahsildar Shakthivel, who arrived at the spot, interacted with the protesters and assured them of action in a fortnight.

According to the All India Kisan Sabha office-bearers, the protesters demanded a written commitment on the part of the Revenue Department since assurances were made in the past without actual progress. However, the police intervened and forced the women to clear the site of protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those rounded up by the police were asked for their caste names. “We vehemently opposed the tenor of asking for caste names of the leaders, who were leading the protest. The police working under a government that sees itself as a flag-bearer for social justice had manhandled women, who were demanding their rights as citizens,” said M. Murugesh, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam. “Bagalur Inspector, who was in-charge of Shoolagiri, misbehaved with the protesters,” he alleged.

As on late Friday evening, the protesters, including Irular women, were housed in a wedding hall from where they refused to budge till a written commitment was handed out to them.

Shoolagiri Tahsildar said that the land was inspected and they were porampoke lands. They will be converted to grama natham and the file was ready with the order for conversion. “There are eight families. First, they will get the pattas, and later, houses. They do not even have electricity. Once patta is given, the rest will follow,” he said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.