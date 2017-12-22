Police erect advisory hoardings for safe New Year celebrations

As part of safety measures taken for New Year celebrations, the police have erected hoardings across Coimbatore city advising public to follow safe driving practices.

The hoardings have been erected with the support of online cab operators who have partnered with the police for accident-free New Year celebrations.

The hoardings that convey New Year greetings also warn the public not to involve in drunk driving and rash driving during celebrations. “The message is displayed at traffic signals and other prominent places to create awareness among the public,” said a senior police official.

The police will set up check points on major stretches to prevent drunk driving and rash driving during New Year revelry. To avoid drunk driving, many hotels in the city have arranged drop services after the celebrations.