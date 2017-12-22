Police erect advisory hoardings for safe New Year celebrations

As part of safety measures taken for New Year celebrations, the police have erected hoardings across Coimbatore city advising public to follow safe driving practices.
The hoardings have been erected with the support of online cab operators who have partnered with the police for accident-free New Year celebrations.
The hoardings that convey New Year greetings also warn the public not to involve in drunk driving and rash driving during celebrations. “The message is displayed at traffic signals and other prominent places to create awareness among the public,” said a senior police official.
The police will set up check points on major stretches to prevent drunk driving and rash driving during New Year revelry. To avoid drunk driving, many hotels in the city have arranged drop services after the celebrations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor