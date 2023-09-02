September 02, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Several breeds of police and civilian dogs, including the native Kanni, Chippiparai and foreign such as Jack Russell Terrier, Dobemenr, German Shepherd and Labrador Retrievers took part at the police dog competition and public dog competition organised by city police here on Saturday.

Elena, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever, won the top spot among 29 dogs under the public dog competition category.

City police’s Wilma, a Labrador Retriever, secured the first place in the crime tracker competition. Followed by her was Tiruppur District Police’s Arjun and Nilgiris District Police’s Vetri. The top three spots under the narcotic tracker category was secured by the dogs from the city- Tiger came first, Tuffy and Madhana came second and third respectively.

Namakkal District Police’s Nila came first in the explosive tracker contest, followed by Coimbatore City Police’s Messi and Salem City Police’s Ruby. Coimbatore District Police’s Veera won the prize for special work.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan distributed the prizes to the caretakers of the police sniffer dogs and the public who owned the pet dogs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G. Chandeesh, DCP (headquarters) R. Sughasini, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve) A. Sekar, and Inspector M. Prathap Singh took part.

