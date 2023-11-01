HamberMenu
Police detain 57 BJP workers for attempting to install party flagpole in Coimbatore

November 01, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police detained BJP’s Coimbatore district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy, State vice-president P. Kanagasabapathi and 55 cadres who attempted to install a party flagpole in the city without obtaining permission. The party leaders and cadres assembled at Masakalipalayam on Wednesday morning where they planned to install a party flag.

The attempt to install a flagpole was made to condemn the removal of a party flagpole that was installed in front of BJP State president K. Annamalai’s residence at Panaiyur on East Coast Road, Chennai, on October 20. Mr. Annamalai had stated that the party will install 10,000 flagpoles across the State within the next 100 days.

As party workers, including women, assembled to install the flagpole at Masakalipalayam, the police stopped them. Though Mr. Uthamaramasamy argued with the police, permission was not given. The police detained 57 persons, including 10 women, and removed them from the place. They were released in the evening.

