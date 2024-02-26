Police deployed near Mettur following clash between two groups

February 26, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Salem

Police were deployed at Kaveripuram and Karungalur, near Mettur, on Monday after clashes erupted between two communities.

A 16-year-old caste Hindu girl, a resident of Iyyampudur near Karungalur, was on her way home from school on Saturday when three Dalit youths Harish (19), Sethupathi (19) and Mayilsamy (21), residents of Kaveripuram, arrived in a two-wheeler, eve-teased and harassed her verbally, and fled the spot. Upon reaching home, the girl reported the incident to her family. On Sunday, the three youths were at a tea shop in the locality with two other friends when the girl’s family attacked them. Sakthivel and Dhanush, the two friends, began recording the incident on their phones, upon which they too were attacked. All five sustained injuries in the attack, and Mayilsamy was admitted to Mettur Government Hospital.

The Kolathur police received complaints from the youths and registered cases against eight persons on the girl’s side under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested B. Kumar (29) and Rathanakumar (22). Similarly, based on a complaint from the girl’s family, the police registered a case against Harish, Sethupathi, and Mayilsamy and are investigating further. Following the incident, over 40 police personnel were deployed at Karungalur and in Kaveripuram localities to avert untoward incidents.