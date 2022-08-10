Police custody ends, youth arrested by NIA sent to judicial custody

The 29-year-old youth, who was arrested because it was suspected that he had ties with the Islamic States (IS) and was in police custody for two days, was sent to judicial custody here on Wednesday.

Asif Muzabdin, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on July 27, was in judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison. On August 8, the court granted two-day custody and asked the police to produce him on August 10. He was interrogated for his suspected links with IS at an undisclosed location and was produced in the court amid tight security.

Principal District Judge B. Murugesan sent him to judicial custody till August 24 after which he was taken in a police vehicle amid tight security and lodged in the prison in Coimbatore.